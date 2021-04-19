Here’s how to get the all-new WALB News 10 app

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB news app is relaunching starting Monday with a fresh, new look.
We’re making it easier for you to find the latest news and information with a streamlined app.
As always, our commitment to providing you breaking news and weather is unchanged.
The new app will update on your iOS or Android device automatically over the next few days. Or you can get it sooner by going to the app store and searching “WALB” or follow these links for Apple or Android.
You’ll want to make sure you’ve gotten the new update by the end of the month to continue receiving the latest news and information from WALB.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.