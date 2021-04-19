Excitement surrounds Radium Springs renovations, project on schedule

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is working to return Radium Springs to its former glory.
Renovations for Radium Springs are on track and the area should be open for swimming before the summer of next year.
Stones Aquatic Weed and Algae Removal was clearing the water on Monday.
“They’re still in the dredging process of cleaning the hydrilla out of it. Now, you can see the water it’s just as blue. As well as the banks,” Victor Edwards, Dougherty County commissioner, said.
Edwards told WALB News 10 he got a lot of positive feedback about the water clearing up.
“Now, they’re looking at ‘hey, we can see this blue water we can see how pretty it is.’ And just excited, hoping that we meet our deadline,” Edwards said.
There’s a Facebook page dedicated to housing some of that excitement. Member Marilyn Gibson said she learned how to swim at Radium Springs. She also posted “my ‘claim to fame’ is that I was the first female lifeguard there! I’m the baby of 6, and my entire family loved spending time at Radium Springs!”
Edwards said the next step in the process is hiring an engineering firm “to redo the dam that will retain the water to give us the water levels to be able to swim.”
