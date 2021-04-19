Body of motorcyclist killed in Saturday Albany crash found near Jefferson St. bridge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD), the Dougherty County Coroner and EMS responded to the scene where the body of a motorcyclist was found Monday, according to a release from APD.
Police said officers responded to a wreck involving a motorcycle around 12:19 a.m. Saturday. The press release says the motorcycle was found but the driver hadn’t been located.
A police report of the accident states that the motorcycle was heading north in the 1700 block of North Jefferson Street when it crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic, hit the curb and slid about 40 to 50 feet before coming to a stop.
On Monday, police said the body of the motorcyclist was found near the Jefferson Street Bridge.
The victim’s name will not be released until next-of-kin has been notified.
WALB News 10 will provide more information as details come in.
