Albany’s Southwest Georgia car show begins April 30

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Southwest Georgia Car show is coming to the Good Life City.
The event is set for Friday, April 30, at the Exchange Club Fair Grounds. It will go until May 1. It will be at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds.
The showcase will feature power sports cars and cars for sale will be displayed.
All proceeds will benefit child abuse prevention and related programs.
“Every year, we give probably most to $50,000 to the different charities. For the last two years, the fair has been pretty much rained out and we have not been able to give what we would like to, to the charities. We felt like we needed to diversify just a little bit so when we do have rainy days at the fair and it hits us financially, we’ll have another project that will kind of pick up where the fair left off,” Buddy Haynes, car show coordinator, said.
Admission is $10 per day and doors will open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, call (229) 317-0444.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.