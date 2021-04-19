Albany’s Southwest Georgia car show begins April 30

“Every year, we give probably most to $50,000 to the different charities. For the last two years, the fair has been pretty much rained out and we have not been able to give what we would like to, to the charities. We felt like we needed to diversify just a little bit so when we do have rainy days at the fair and it hits us financially, we’ll have another project that will kind of pick up where the fair left off,” Buddy Haynes, car show coordinator, said.