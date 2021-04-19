Albany Tech outlines plan for students’ return to fall in-person classes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The return to in-person classes could happen for Albany Technical College students this fall.
Albany Tech is are working to get students back into the classroom this fall.
The technical college released an outline on Monday that focuses on protecting the health and safety of its students.
Albany Tech’s president Anthony Parker said their number one goal is to make sure they provide established limits to classroom capacity if they were to return.
“If we determine that there is very little risk from the virus by taking reasonable precautions, we’ll return to a traditional schedule. If we are about where we are now, still in recovery, we will continue with a hybrid schedule where the lectures will be online and the lab will be in person with limited contact and social distancing,” Parker said.
Parker also said if COVID-19 rates reach an unacceptable level then all classes will continue to remain online.
