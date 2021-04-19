Albany Tech introduces computer-based class

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is introducing a new way to learn more about computer applications.
The course will offer seniors and others opportunities to learn more about technology.
The goal is to provide knowledge to those with limited computer experience.
The class will meet for four sessions, which started Monday and will run through April 28.
“This class is just the beginning stages of introduction into the internet and figuring out how to use it. And then, we’re going to go into other stuff like Facebook, understanding how to do a livestream on Facebook. These are things that pretty much everyone is doing these days,” said Jason Cadogan, multimedia specialist for Albany Tech.
An enrollment fee of $42 will be applied.
For more information to register, call (229) 430-3867.
