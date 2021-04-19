Albany Dougherty Youth Unit wants cadet academy, free summer camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement in Dougherty County is asking young people in the area to join them.
The Albany Dougherty Youth Unit wants to launch a cadet academy and train kids to be future police officers.
The proposed academy is one of a number of plans that the Albany Dougherty Youth Unit has in the process. They hope to attract kids with an interest in law enforcement.
“We hope with the public safety cadet program, we will find youth that have an interest in law enforcement that will want to enhance that interest by becoming cadets,” said Capt. Ted Thomas with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
Police told commissioners Monday that some people struggle to pass the police academy. The cadets would have a leg up by getting an early start.
The unit is also gearing up for its summer camp.
“We’re hoping the county and the city will give us the funds to provide students with a free summer camp,” said Thomas.
They want it to be free for kids, but they’re asking government entities for about $18,000 to make that happen.
Both programs are aimed at helping kids plan for their future and stay out of trouble.
“Just by kids seeing that somebody cares about them. Showing them different things and taking an interest in what they love, showing them how to enhance that interest and become bigger and better,” Thomas said.
They also want to open a physical building to house their programs.
