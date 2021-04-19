Albany baker raising money for those with multiple sclerosis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany baker is raising money for people who have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
It’s a potentially disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain.
Treats-N-Sweets Baker LaRon Williams, also the founder of I Can Beat Multiple Sclerosis, is asking the community to join him in using #StepsAgainstMS to help raise awareness.
“Even though we want so bad to have a cure for multiple sclerosis, I saw a more need for support in the mental aspect of healing. With the need of what’s going on now and people needing help, I just felt like I can turn this into something I can do year-round by donating Visa cards to MS warriors in need.”
Williams also plans to raise $1,200 to buy gift cards to donate to patients.
You can donate by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.