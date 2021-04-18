Sylvester police investigating 2 Saturday shootings

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning, according to the department.
Police said one shooting happened on Hudson Street while another one happened on East Lee Street, both believed to be around 4: 30 a.m.
Police said one person was taken to the hospital for injuries.
No one is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.
