Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity raises money for Dougherty Co. students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity came together on Saturday to raise money for its youth mentoring program.
The fraternity held its second annual Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Flint River Municipal Course.
They say they want to help students pursue a college education after high school.
“We support three entities when it comes to scholarships. First, we support Albany State University, we have a $100,000 endowment that we support. Second, we provide to the Dougherty County School System, each high school, one recipient per high school, and also we provide scholarship for our guide right Kappa League. We decided that it’s best to help our young men going off to college and post-secondary school to make sure they have some support and a little leverage,” said Frederick Stamper, Guide Right chair and director for the Albany alumni chapter.
All proceeds will benefit the scholars of the Dougherty County School System.
