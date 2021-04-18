Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity raises money for Dougherty Co. students

“We support three entities when it comes to scholarships. First, we support Albany State University, we have a $100,000 endowment that we support. Second, we provide to the Dougherty County School System, each high school, one recipient per high school, and also we provide scholarship for our guide right Kappa League. We decided that it’s best to help our young men going off to college and post-secondary school to make sure they have some support and a little leverage,” said Frederick Stamper, Guide Right chair and director for the Albany alumni chapter.