First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather dry period from here as showers and thunderstorms move out of South Georgia. Cloud cover will decrease heading into the night leading to a chance for a cooler night. Lows heading into the night will fall into the middle 50′s. Temperatures will be the main thing of interest in the near term. Highs will remain in the upper 70′s for the area heading into Monday, but we quickly warm up into the 80′s by Tuesday. There will be brief chance for rainfall on Tuesday, but most areas will remain dry despite a frontal system approaching the area. This front will be a cold front that should clear the area on Wednesday leading to sunny skies and highs getting to remain in the lower to middle 70′s and lows maybe even reaching into the 40′s for a couple of nights. We quickly head back to the 80′s as a new low pressure system pushed towards the southeast next weekend. Expect ever soggier conditions across the area by next Saturday and Sunday.