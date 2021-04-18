City leaders working to keep Albany beautiful

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While illegal dumping continues to be a problem in Dougherty County, city officials are working together to help keep Albany beautiful.
On Saturday, the city held its annual “Stash the Trash” event.
Volunteers throughout the community also joined to help clear trash from the roadway and were assigned to specific blocks.
Dougherty County Commissioner Jon Howard says the goal is to encourage people to keep the streets clean.
“What we do every year for the last 25 years, we always have a Saturday where we call ‘Stash the Trash’. We try to partner with neighborhood watch and walk the streets, walk the allies, others placed and just pick up trash from where, unfortunately, other people have thrown out their car.”
