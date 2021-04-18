Blazer Baseball Celebrates Senior Day With Walk-Off Win; Defeat Wolves 7-6

The Blazers were put in a tough situation in the eighth as the Wolves jacked the bases with no outs. The Blazers were able to retire two batters while the bases were still loaded, but the Wolves took advantage of an error where it tied the game up at five. UWG tacked on one more to gain its first lead of the game at 6-5. Now with six outs to work with, VSU looked to get runs on the board sooner than later. Rowdon started things off with a full count walk followed by a Lewis single to put runners on first and second. Maberry hit one hard through the middle to drive Rowdon home and push Lewis to third, 90 feet away from taking the lead. VSU was only able to get one run which was an important run as the game was now tied up at six. In the bottom of the ninth, Collin Teegarden was able to find first off a single and pushed himself up a basepad from a stolen base.