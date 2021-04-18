Blazer Baseball Celebrates Senior Day With Walk-Off Win; Defeat Wolves 7-6

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers won its fourth straight game by a final score of 7-6 against the West Georgia Wolves off a Jacob Harper walk-off single. The Blazers (18-12, 16-11 Gulf South Conference) were led by Ben Rowdon who finished the day with three hits.
David Maberry led the team with two RBI in the win, followed by four other Blazers that recorded a RBI. VSU jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead after two innings where UWG cut the lead in half with a two-run third inning. The Wolves made it a one-run game in the top of the seventh but a deep shot from EJ Doskow put the Blazer lead back up to two.
UWG took advantage of the bases loaded, no out situation it was in during the eighth where it was able to cross three runners across the plate, taking a 6-5 lead. VSU tied things up off a Maberry single and took care of business in the top of the ninth to bring up the Blazer offense. Harper smacked a single through the right side for a walk-off single, VSU’s third walk-off win in the last four games. In total, VSU recorded 14 hits off 39 at-bats as UWG was only able to record nine off 37 at-bats. VSU saw 12 of its runners stranded while UWG only left nine on the base pads. The Blazers return tomorrow to finish off its series versus West Georgia with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming and ticket information for the games at vstateblazers.com on the baseball schedule page.
VALDOSTA STATE 7, WEST GEORGIA 6 Celebrating senior day, the Valdosta State seniors made noise early on in the first. After Nick Lewis made a diving catch in center forcing the third out, senior Rowdon led off with a double. Lewis was able to drive him home after a deep triple down the right field line, followed by senior Jowenrick Daantji driving in the runner from third with a double. A throwing error, which would’ve been out number three, sent Daantji home to put VSU up 3-0.
A one-two-three inning quickly gave the Blazers offense time to tack on more runs early on. Rowdon was able to reach third after a stolen base and a sacrifice fly, enough for Maberry to drive him in. Now 4-0, the Blazers chased the Wolves starting pitcher, forcing it to turn to its bullpen in the second inning. The Wolves were able to find some runs of its own, driving in two in the third to cut the lead down to 4-2. The Blazers were looking to attack in the fourth as it had the bases jacked with one out, but the Wolves were able to retire the next two, keeping the score at 4-2. The Wolves put some pressure on in the sixth as it was able to place runners on first and second with one out.
Kevin Tomas got the nod from the bullpen and took care of business as the Wolves grounded into a double play. Both teams were scoreless in the middle three frames before the Wolves hit a solo shot in the seventh to cut the game to 4-3. Now a one-run game, VSU was looking to put a few insurance runs under its belt. Doskow came in as a pinch hitter and hit one deep into the sky passed the fence for a solo shot, giving VSU a two-run lead.
The Blazers were put in a tough situation in the eighth as the Wolves jacked the bases with no outs. The Blazers were able to retire two batters while the bases were still loaded, but the Wolves took advantage of an error where it tied the game up at five. UWG tacked on one more to gain its first lead of the game at 6-5. Now with six outs to work with, VSU looked to get runs on the board sooner than later. Rowdon started things off with a full count walk followed by a Lewis single to put runners on first and second. Maberry hit one hard through the middle to drive Rowdon home and push Lewis to third, 90 feet away from taking the lead. VSU was only able to get one run which was an important run as the game was now tied up at six. In the bottom of the ninth, Collin Teegarden was able to find first off a single and pushed himself up a basepad from a stolen base.
Ryan Delnegro grounded out but was able to get Teegarden up a bag to place him at third. With one more out until extras, Harper came up to the plate and was able to make contact on a 2-1 count, getting it just high enough over the second baseman’s head to not make a play and drive Teegarden home. The walk-off win lifted the Blazers over UWG 7-6.
