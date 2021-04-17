First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms can be expected in South Georgia through this evening and into Sunday morning. Coverage will be a washout, but most areas are expected to see rainfall during some point during this period. The chance for severe weather have fallen out of our region and are focused mainly below the below the Georgia State-line. Severe hail and strong winds could be possible in these areas, but in all thunderstorms these can occur in any thunderstorm so still be alert. Temperatures into the night will fall from the 70′s into the upper 50′s overnight. Later on,Sunday will clear all the rain chances out of South Georgia and leave mostly clear skies into the night. The clearing will last through Monday, but quickly exits by Tuesday as a new chance for rain arrives. This will be a quick period of rain before the rest of thee work week remain dry and with mild highs in the 70′s. The next shower chances will not appear until the next weekend.