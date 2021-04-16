Weekend brings spring showers and storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gloomy with areas of light rain across SGA Friday afternoon. Mostly cloudy and briefly dry through the evening. Overnight rain and isolated thunderstorms return after midnight.
Periods of rain Saturday give way to isolated strong-severe storms through the evening. There’s a Marginal Risk with threats of damaging winds and hail although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Showers continue mostly for our southern counties early Sunday. Gradual clearing through the afternoon for a mostly dry end to the weekend.
A slight chance of rain returns early week otherwise next best chance not until Friday.
Temperatures continue slightly below to near average as highs top mid-upper 70s and lows mid-upper 50s.
