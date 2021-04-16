Tifton bank robber sentenced

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man was sentenced to federal prison without parole after robbing a bank by telling the bank clerk he had a bomb, according to Peter Leary, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Randy Angelo Hill, 35, was sentenced to serve six years in prison by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands on Wednesday. Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.
“The penalty is federal prison time for individuals who choose to commit violent acts of crime that terrorize our citizens,” said Leary. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners at the federal and local levels who worked seamlessly to quickly arrest the defendant and restore peace to the Tifton community.”
“Innocent citizens terrorized by acts like this never fully recover from the trauma it causes,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “The best we can do for them is to make sure the individuals who cause the trauma are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. That was only possible in this case because of our partnerships and the quick reaction of the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff Office.”
Background:
According to facts he admitted under oath in court, on October 2, 2018, Hill robbed the South Georgia Banking Company at 725 West 2nd Street, Leary’s office said in a release.
Undisguised, Hill dropped a plastic bag over the teller counter and told an employee, “This is a robbery. I have a bomb. Put money in the bag. I will blow everybody up here.”
Leary’s office said Hill ran from the scene with stolen cash and was arrested by the Tifton Police Department that day.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.
