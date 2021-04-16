Street resurfacing starts on busy Tifton road Monday

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A high-traffic road in Tifton will soon become smoother and safer.
The Transportation Investment Act (TIA) is funding a street resurfacing project for Second Street.
Construction will start on Monday from the intersection of US 82 to Virginia Avenue. The project is six years ahead of schedule. TIA communications specialist, Karen Rudd, said that Second Street started off as a slower two-lane road in a small town, but as Tifton grew traffic started to take its toll.
“That road has had...it’s seen better times. There’s a lot of potholes there’s a lot of rutting. So this particular project will take care of a lot of that. Smooth out the road they’re going to do some resurfacing, fill those potholes those ruts, so people traveling that thoroughfare every day just have a much better experience,” she said.
If you travel that road or are in the area, expect temporary lane closures, traffic pattern shifts, and possible delays. But, they don’t expect any long-term closures.
