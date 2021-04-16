Steiner: COVID-19 cases rising in Ga., the pandemic ‘not yet behind us’

“The CDC has confirmed a more contagious and dangerous variant of the virus — that was first identified in Britain — is now the dominant strain in our state, and it seems to be having a greater impact on younger people. About half of our health system’s COVID-19 admissions so far this month are patients who are younger than 50,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “We cannot let our guard down in our facilities, and we should not do so in our communities.”