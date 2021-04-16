Steiner: COVID-19 cases rising in Ga., the pandemic ‘not yet behind us’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s top health official said COVID-19 cases are rising again in Georgia, “proving the pandemic is not yet behind us.”
“The CDC has confirmed a more contagious and dangerous variant of the virus — that was first identified in Britain — is now the dominant strain in our state, and it seems to be having a greater impact on younger people. About half of our health system’s COVID-19 admissions so far this month are patients who are younger than 50,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “We cannot let our guard down in our facilities, and we should not do so in our communities.”
Steiner said the hospital system will maintain a “strict mask mandate” at all of its facilities.
“We have safely loosened our visitation guidelines, but we still cannot allow more than two visitors at a time in non-COVID hospital rooms, and patients can only have one person with them for outpatient procedures and ER visits, so we can maintain safe social distancing,” Steiner said. “We appreciate everyone’s continued understanding and cooperation, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated to allow us to return to more normal operations.”
As of Friday, these are Phoebe’s latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 25
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,264
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 255
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 67
- Total Vaccines Administered – 48,192
Anyone interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination at Phoebe, call (229) 312-1919. For more vaccine information, click here.
