SGTC recognizes April Student of Excellence

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College is recognizing its newest Student of Excellence.
Jonathan Camp was recently recognized as this April’s Student of Excellence on the Americus campus.
Camp is enrolled in the aviation maintenance technology program.
Camp said he’s excited to get the distinction.
“It’s awesome to see the hard work that I’ve put in pay off,” Camps said. “I’m honored to receive this recognition.”
As the winner, Camp was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for his accomplishments.
