Registration drive set for kids summer activities in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Exciting news for young athletes. Kids across the Albany area now have new choices for summer camps.
The Albany Recreation and Parks Department is teaming up with eight area organizations, including the Flintriverquarium, Chehaw and the Albany Museum of Art.
Craig Potter, interim director for Albany Recreation and Parks Department, said limitations brought on by the pandemic mean smaller groups, but more options to choose from.
“Everybody’s been shut down, everybody’s been affected by this pandemic for the last year-and-a-half. We do need to get back out and there are things you can do this summer. It will be a safe environment where they will learn as well as have fun which we all need some interaction,” Potter said.
A registration drive will be held inside the Albany Civic Center from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
The programs that will be there are:
- Albany Museum of Arts
- Albany State University
- Boys & Girls Club
- Chehaw Park
- River Aquarium
- Thronateeska
- Dougherty County Schools
- Dougherty County Sheriffs Office
- YMCA
- Albany Recreation and Parks
