Man killed in Tifton crash

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man died in a crash that happened in Tifton Thursday morning, according to Joseph Thompson, Tift County deputy coroner.
Steven Dickson, 77, died in the crash.
It happened at the Ridge Avenue and 4th Street intersection around 10:30 a.m.
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the accident happened after Dickson failed to yield and a white GNC hit the side of Dickson’s vehicle.
Thompson said Dickson was taken to Tift Regional, where he later died.
Thompson said the area is a fairly traveled road.
GSP is investigating the crash.
