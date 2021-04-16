Lee Co. Schools hosts second vaccination clinic

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County School System hosted its second vaccine clinic. This was for staff members who received Moderna shots last month.
Nursing Coordinator Shannon Weeks said they haven’t had anyone tell them they didn’t want their second shot.
“If they weren’t able to make it today, they’ve called the health department to make other arrangements. Some of them wanted to wait a week, had plans for this weekend or were off today. So, they’re making plans for their second vaccine,” said Weeks.
Weeks said they were able to vaccinate 220 staff members.
She said after the first doses of the Moderna and single doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, there were no complaints from staff.
Weeks said overall, there has been a positive response.
“We’re all so excited so many teachers were so ready to get vaccinated to take a step to getting back to normal, so we’ve exceeded our expectations. I’m very thrilled with the participation,” said Weeks.
The school system planned for this clinic to be on a Friday so staff would have the weekend to recover from potential side effects.
Weeks said the school system is excited to get vaccines in arms before the summer.
