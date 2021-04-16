Healthy Sumter has community garden Planting Day Sunday

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Organizers are asking for community members to come out and help plant vegetables for the community garden. Volunteers will also get materials to start their own garden at home.
Director of Community Relations Marcus Johnson said don’t worry if you don’t have a green thumb.
“The well-renowned Farmer Fredo will be there. And most people that do come out don’t know anything about gardening so we have people that will be there to let you know directions and where you need to go,” he said.
The community garden opened in October. The event starts at 2 p.m. at Brookdale Park.
