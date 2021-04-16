Final defendant in major SWGA meth ring sentenced

Between May 17, 2016 and August 2, 2016, state and federal search warrants were obtained authorizing investigators to obtain text messages and other electronic content from relevant cell phones. A review of this found the known leader of the methamphetamine distribution ring, Boris Fuller, 42, of Moultrie, and his co-conspirators were distributing approximately four pounds of methamphetamine a week to people in Georgia, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina. These communications also showed that Fuller controlled a network of couriers that were traveling to Atlanta to acquire bulk quantities of methamphetamine. On October 26, 2018, Fuller was sentenced to serve 30 years in federal prison and followed by 10 years of supervised release on October 26, 2018. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Authorities estimate that an organization of 79 individuals regulated by Fuller was responsible for the distribution of more than 20 kilograms of methamphetamine in and around Moultrie from May to November 2016.