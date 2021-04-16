Downtown Albany announces art contest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Your artwork could be shown in downtown Albany.
On Friday, the City of Albany’s Downtown Manager’s Office, along with The Albany Art’s Council, announced their “Designing Our Future” Art Contest.
Downtown officials said the purpose of this art contest is “to promote vacant properties to attract new businesses to our thriving and growing downtown area, utilizing designs that depict the themes work, play, live, shop and dine.”
Entries for the contest will be taken starting Friday until May 28 by midnight.
Winning entrants will be notified by June 4.
There will be 10 total winners chosen. Two winners from each theme.
To learn more about this contest, call the Downtown Manager’s Office at (229) 483-7665 or visit the website.
