DOL: Georgia unemployment rate drops as jobs increase

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Department of Labor (DOL) announced that Georgia’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.8% in February to 4.5% for the month of March while jobs increased.
The national unemployment average is 6%.
The total number of jobs in Georgia in March increased by 21,800, reaching a total of 4,486,000, and the total number of employed Georgians was up 564,000 compared to April 2020, according to the DOL.
On Friday, Gov. Kemp responded saying as more Georgians return to work, the Peach State is getting more back to normal.
