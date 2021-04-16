DOL: Georgia unemployment rate drops as jobs increase

“Georgia’s economy is firing on all cylinders as a result of our balanced approach in protecting both lives and livelihoods during the COVID-19 pandemic. While we still have a ways to go, our unemployment rate has now dropped for eleven straight months and is well below the national average. The Savannah Port is setting records, the Peach State continues to land major economic development projects, and we’re getting more and more Georgians back to work and back to normal. Georgia is open for business!”

Gov. Brian Kemp