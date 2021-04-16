DOL: Georgia unemployment rate drops as jobs increase

Kemp issues statement in response

DOL: Georgia unemployment rate drops as jobs increase
Georgia generic image (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | April 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 3:44 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Department of Labor (DOL) announced that Georgia’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.8% in February to 4.5% for the month of March while jobs increased.

The national unemployment average is 6%.

The total number of jobs in Georgia in March increased by 21,800, reaching a total of 4,486,000, and the total number of employed Georgians was up 564,000 compared to April 2020, according to the DOL.

On Friday, Gov. Kemp responded saying as more Georgians return to work, the Peach State is getting more back to normal.

“Georgia’s economy is firing on all cylinders as a result of our balanced approach in protecting both lives and livelihoods during the COVID-19 pandemic. While we still have a ways to go, our unemployment rate has now dropped for eleven straight months and is well below the national average. The Savannah Port is setting records, the Peach State continues to land major economic development projects, and we’re getting more and more Georgians back to work and back to normal. Georgia is open for business!”
Gov. Brian Kemp

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.