Deerfield-Windsor hires next boy’s basketball coach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Deerfield Windsor Knights are making a coaching change with their boy’s basketball program.
Jarvis Smith is taking over as their next head basketball coach.
The Knights went 11-15, falling in the first round of the playoffs in their first season in the GHSA.
Smith has nearly two decades of coaching experience. He comes to Deerfield from East Jackson Comprehensive High School in Commerce, where he spent two years as the head coach.
With plenty of time to get the Knights ready for next season, Smith is locked in on summer training to get his first look at the team.
”It’s just transition, them getting used to another voice, hearing another voice and implement what we want to do defensively and offensively and the summertime is the perfect time to do it,” said Smith.
Smith continued, “The style of play may be a little bit different, want to get up and down a little bit quicker. More pressure defensively to create more opportunities offensively for us, but at the same time be a disciplined team and be able to finish games and play half-court basketball, so it’s going to be a good mixture.”
Former head boy’s basketball coach Bill Ceffarati stepped down to focus on his role as the Knights head baseball coach.
