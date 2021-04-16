Couples get married at downtown Albany fountain as judicial building dries out

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the Albany-Dougherty Judicial Building continues to dry out, some Southwest Georgia couples said they’re not waiting any longer for their big day.
Three couples said their “I dos” but it wasn’t in a courthouse.
Instead, it was in front of the water fountain at the Dougherty County and City of Albany Government Center because the judicial building across the street is still being repaired after recent flooding.
But the couples weren’t going to wait for the building to be fixed or for the pandemic to end to tie the knot.
The three newly wedded couples are Albert and Shakiria Malone, Mike and Latoya Lane and Javontavious and Evelyn Olton.
“So, we just grabbed the date just as soon as they gave it to us,” said Shakiria.
“Closest date we could get,” said Mike.
“Just the next available date,” said Evelyn.
“Because we’ve been together for going on five years and it’s about time,” said Shakiria.
“We didn’t want to wait any more but we still are having our ceremony, and the fountain’s beautiful anyways right?” said Mike. “I think it’s a better scene than inside.”
Dougherty County officials said moving the ceremonies outside of the building was their way to help move things along and give couples a prettier venue.
They said they’ll know more about when ceremonies might be moved back inside once they get an update Monday on the condition of the judicial building. Until then, ceremonies can still be performed outside by the fountain and maybe even after just for your special day.
To learn more about how you can have your wedding out by the fountain click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.