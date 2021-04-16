City, county double team for ‘Stash The Trash’ with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the City of Albany and Dougherty County joined together for “Stash the Trash”.
The community litter pick-up event is part of the Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful program.
Dozens of trash bags were filled.
City workers, county workers, and community organizations teamed up for one common purpose...keeping Albany and Dougherty County beautiful.
“We’ve got about 136 government employees that are out picking up litter in the downtown area,” said Judy Bowles, Executive Director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
She said picking up trash probably can be rewarding.
“Because it shouldn’t be there. But the fun is in the group that you’re with. So you feel good because you’re making a difference,” Bowles explained.
Volunteers were assigned to specific blocks.
Dougherty County Public Works grabbed Pine and Washington, not too far from the city’s Finance Department volunteers.
“I think it’s a partnership between the city and county to try to alleviate the debris and trash that’s thrown out and we’re just trying to do our part,” said county public works director, Larry Cook.
The goal is to clean up existing litter, but it’s also to encourage people in town to keep the effort going.
Dougherty County Commissioner Jon Howard is also leading a team to pick up trash on Saturday.
The litter pickup demonstrates a history of community improvement.
“This effort today has been an ongoing involvement for the last 20 something years. It sends a signal to the city that we are concerned about the environment and keeping the City and Dougherty County clean,” said Commissioner Howard.
About 1,200 volunteers are expected to pick up trash Saturday as well, weather permitting.
