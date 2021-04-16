Baker County names first-ever head football coach

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Its history in the making as Baker County football is beginning to take form.
Uniforms, equipment, players, and coaches are coming in. And the first-ever head football coach is Newton native, Derex Woumnm.
Back in the day, Mitchell County and Baker were a joint team, one that Woumnm played for. Now he returns to Baker County with decades of coaching experience across multiple sports.
He spent his coaching career at Mitchell County, learning under the likes of Deshon Brock and Dondrial Pinkins.
Ready to put that knowledge to the test as he helps build this grassroots program. One that posses obvious challenges, like a lack of experienced players but Woumnm is ready to get to work.
“The opportunity of having a history to be made. It’s a blessing to have something in this community that the kids can call their own. Baker County has always been a part of somebody else’s history and has always been a part of other people’s championships and things like that. But this is an opportunity to have their own. When they have on that Baker County uniforms or they take that off and have on some black and gold shirt we still want them to shine. ‘Hey, you all play for Baker County!’ ‘Yeah!’ ‘Yeah, you guys are alright,’” Woumnm said.
The next step is fielding a roster for this upcoming season.
