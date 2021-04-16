Baker County names first-ever head football coach

“The opportunity of having a history to be made. It’s a blessing to have something in this community that the kids can call their own. Baker County has always been a part of somebody else’s history and has always been a part of other people’s championships and things like that. But this is an opportunity to have their own. When they have on that Baker County uniforms or they take that off and have on some black and gold shirt we still want them to shine. ‘Hey, you all play for Baker County!’ ‘Yeah!’ ‘Yeah, you guys are alright,’” Woumnm said.