3 arrested in East Albany drug search

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A drug search in East Albany led to the arrest of three people Thursday, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).
It happened in the 2400 block of Briarwood Drive.
ADDU agents said the agency had been conducting surveillance on the address and noted that the target was home. A member of the unit conducted an operation at the residence.
The target opened the door and tried to close it immediately when he saw the police. Agents said they also smelled a strong order of marijuana within the residence.
After a protective sweep, the people inside the residence were detained. During the search, ADDU agents said they found the following:
- 3.8 pounds of marijuana
- $5,385
- Three digital scales
- A black and white SCCY 9mm handgun
- A 2012 black Jaguar
Rashawn Douglas, 19, Andru Watts, 21, and Carmen Adams, 19, have been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana within 1000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana within 1000 feet of a housing project.
Douglas was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
