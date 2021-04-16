Americus officer recognized

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Officer Austin Cason of the Americus Police Department was recently recognized as Lawson, Reid, & Dean, LLC’s first responder of the month for April.
The department said although Cason has only been with the department for a little over a year, in that time, he has distinguished himself with his strong work ethic and willingness to go beyond the basics when investigating criminal activity.
He was nominated by his peers and selected as the department’s employee of the month in December.
The department said he continues to excel each day that he comes to work.
