Unsettled and cooler

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm 80s and 90s for the last time this week. Otherwise clouds have thickened and areas of light rain have pushed into SGA Wednesday evening. Most remain dry however, rain and thunderstorms move in overnight and continue through Thursday afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in areas along the GA/FL line. Rain moves out early afternoon.
Clouds dominate but briefly dry through Friday. Next round of rain pushes in late Friday into Saturday and continues into early Sunday.
Temperature-wise much cooler with highs in the 70s and lows low-mid 50s the rest of the week and through the weekend.
Gradually drying out and slowly warming back into the 80s early week.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.