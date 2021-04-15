Man pleads guilty to charges in 5 Ben Hill Co. cases

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded guilty in five Ben Hill County cases during the county’s first jury trials since the beginning of the COVID pandemic last year, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
The D.A.’s office said in a press release that Telvin Bobby King entered guilty pleas on five pending cases after a jury was empaneled to hear evidence in the first of two cases set for trial this week.
After opening statements, the release says King withdrew his plea of not guilty and entered a guilty plea in all five of the pending cases.
The press release says King was charged with the following in each case:
- Case 1: Criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other felony offenses.
- Case 2: Felony criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Case 3: Involuntary manslaughter and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
- Case 4: Illegal possession of contraband by an inmate.
- Case 5: Public indecency.
The district attorney’s office said that King pleaded guilty to every charge and was sentenced to a 40-year sentence with 20 of those years to be served in the state penitentiary followed by probation. Among other conditions of King’s probation, he was also banished from the Cordele Judicial Circuit and ordered to comply with special drug and gang conditions.
