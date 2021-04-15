Man arrested for Thomas Co. burglaries now charged in Lee Co.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A burglary suspect arrested in Thomas County is now being charged in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Samuel Baxter, 50, was arrested after several burglaries at convenience stores in Thomasville and Thomas County on Thursday.
On Friday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office also charged Baxter with the recent smash and grab burglaries and criminal trespass incidents that have occurred in the county.
Baxter is being charged with:
- Second-degree burglary for burglarizing Dollar General at 3005 N. Slappey Blvd. on April 5.
- Second-degree burglary for burglarizing Citgo Gas Station at 1295 U.S. Hwy 82 on April 11.
- Criminal trespass for damaging the front door of CVS at 1193 U.S. Hwy 19 South on March 21.
- Criminal trespass for damaging the front door of Dollar General at 106 Branchview Street on March 21.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.