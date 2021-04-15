Inside look: The Albany Dougherty Judicial building flooding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Things are starting to dry up at the Dougherty County Judicial building after roughly two days of flooding that staff believe started on the third floor.
Staff said the drying process just wrapped and they are now working with insurance adjusters to capture all of the damages caused by the third-floor coffee machine waterline.
Officials said 40 to 45 percent of the building was impacted by flooding.
“There’s nothing permanent that we can’t fix,” said Dougherty County Facilities Management Director Heidi Minnick.
Right now, they’re looking at several hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage that wiped out items like furniture, files, folders, computers, the lobby’s security equipment and more.
“And they’re just gonna have to slowly go through everything and go through their files and see what’s missing, what can be dried up and what’s gone,” said Minnick.
They are already looking at installing new equipment and plan to closely monitor its installation, so hopefully, this won’t happen again.
WALB News 10 was told that some staff have been allowed back in the building, however, the entire third floor is still closed off.
Magistrate court and some state courts are on the third floor.
Here are the updates we got on Wednesday:
- We’re told state court trials will be held sometime in June. So, if you were scheduled to be in state court this month, you’ll have to wait.
- State court civil cases are likely postponed until August.
- Misdemeanor pleas and Misdemeanor probation revocation hearings are being held at the Dougherty County Jail on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
- The Magistrate court judge can sign warrants Monday through Friday at the Dougherty County Jail office for the next two weeks as the judicial building continues to be repaired.
- Superior Court, as well as some other courts, are still being held virtually as many of them have been since COVID hit Dougherty County.
- We’re still working to get updates on the probate court.
- One important function at the courthouse is weddings. Dougherty County judges will be performing some ceremonies this Friday outside, in front of the Government Center fountain.
