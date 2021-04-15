GSW helps prepare 10K meals to combat hunger

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Over 10,000 meals were prepared to feed hungry mouths all around the world Wednesday.
The Rotary Club of Americus and Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) students volunteered to pack meals for Rise Against Hunger.
The meals will be shipped around the world to support school feeding programs and crisis relief.
Student Engagement Team leaders wanted to help those in their community and around the globe.
“And so we talked about this in-depth and that we wanted to do some kind of community service project and it came up, the opportunity arose to do this. I believe in giving back. I’ve been very blessed in my life and I want to give back to others that maybe aren’t as blessed as I am,” said a Jamey Fowler, a student and volunteer.
More than 1,600 meal packets were put together, which equals 10,152 meals.
More than 100 volunteers from the Rotary Club and GSW took part.
The Rotary Club of Americus funded the entire project, which cost nearly $3,500.
This was GSW’s first time doing this and the school hopes to repeat the project in the future
GSW also said it plans on having a pretty normal school year in the fall.
Just after the meal packing, WALB News 10 asked school leaders about their plan for the fall semester.
They said they plan to go back to their normal routine. That includes in-person learning, which makes up about 80 percent of instruction with the remaining 20 percent being online instruction.
“I certainly feel safe and I think our campus has proven to be a safe environment even at the height of the pandemic. We did not see very much virus moving from students to facility members. We had very very low numbers of employees being out with COVID and we think that our classroom environment has been very safe, so we anticipate that that will continue to be the case,” said GSW President Dr. Neal Weaver.
Dr. Weaver said they don’t plan to make getting the vaccine a requirement for fall, however, he does encourage all students and staff to receive it.
He said masks are still required in campus buildings for now.
School leaders plan to follow both CDC and the University System of Georgia guidelines when it comes to vaccines, masks and social distancing requirements.
