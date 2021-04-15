Former Brooks Co. investigator arrested for sex crimes

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A former Brooks County investigator is now behind bars, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The GBI said that on Monday, a grand jury indicted Will Cope, 44, for rape and two other sex crime charges.
Cope was an investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident and his arrest, however, he has since resigned, the GBI reported.
Cope has been booked into the Brooks County Jail, according to the GBI.
GBI agents said on May 29, the GBI was requested by the Quitman Police Department to assist in an investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse committed by Cope.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
If anyone has any information about this investigation, you’re urged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
