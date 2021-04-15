Bainbridge Celebrates Nine Seniors in Signing Ceremony

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - In Bainbridge, it was quite the busy day with nine Bearcats beginning their collegiate careers in their respective sports.
Several Cats will be taking their talents to the same school.
Baseball:
Colton Harrell - Andrew College
Dewey Brock - George Wallace Community College
Will Beckham - Young Harris
Nolan Barr - Andrew College
Jackson McCullough - Andrew College
Conner Poitevent - Emmanuel College
Fishing:
Lex Thompson - Troy
Caleb Reynolds - Troy
Soccer:
Aiden Mathews - Andrew College
