Bainbridge Celebrates Nine Seniors in Signing Ceremony
Bainbridge Bearcats celebrate nine more students as they sign National Letters of Intent (Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan | April 14, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 11:01 PM

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - In Bainbridge, it was quite the busy day with nine Bearcats beginning their collegiate careers in their respective sports.

Several Cats will be taking their talents to the same school.

Baseball:

Colton Harrell - Andrew College

Dewey Brock - George Wallace Community College

Will Beckham - Young Harris

Nolan Barr - Andrew College

Jackson McCullough - Andrew College

Conner Poitevent - Emmanuel College

Fishing:

Lex Thompson - Troy

Caleb Reynolds - Troy

Soccer:

Aiden Mathews - Andrew College

