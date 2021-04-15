ASU expects to be at full capacity in the fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) is not requiring students to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as of right now, while faculty and staff are still expecting to be at full capacity in the fall.
ASU staff said they are expecting to have full in-person classes, and full capacity in their dorms and cafeterias, without COVID-19 restrictions.
If there is a return to in-person classes, students will still have access to virtual resources, like online tutoring, counseling and mental health resources, among others.
ASU staff said they are following guidance from state health leaders, the CDC, and the University System of Georgia.
Essentially, this means if something changes with the guidance from them, ASU could change this decision when it comes to students being vaccinated.
An ASU student believes students should want to be vaccinated to go to full in-person classes.
“Classes are being virtual and I know everybody is not a virtual student because I know I’m not for sure. Even though I’m a computer science major with a mathematics concentration and I know for me I need to be in person when it comes to classes because that way I could have that one on one attention with my professors” said Bryce Winston.
However, another ASU student disagrees with the decision by some colleges to require students to be vaccinated in order to return to full in-person classes.
“The student should have a choice for one because it really affects the body in a different way and a lot of people get affected personally and so some people don’t want to take it because they don’t know what will happen to them and I remember when I got my Johnson and Johnson shot and I got really really sick the first day and it made me feel awful.”
ASU is not requiring students to get vaccinated but things could change based on state health leaders the CDC, and University System of Georgia guidance.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.