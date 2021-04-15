Albany business owner believes vehicle crashed into paint and body shop

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business owner now knows what damaged his building.
The owner of Douglas Paint and Body Shop Louis Douglas said his daughter noticed a huge hole in the wall Wednesday morning.
Douglas said he believes a driver turned left on North Carroll Street, then somehow drove into his shop.
Douglas said he reported it police.
A car was driving down East Broad Avenue, according to an Albany Police Department police report.
Another car ran into that car, which then crashed into the building. According to the report, the person who hit the business stayed and the other driver drove away.
