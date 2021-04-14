Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 9: From the classroom to virtual learning; teaching during a pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Amanda Manard, a fifth-grade teacher with Thomas County Schools. Amanda told Krista about the struggles of virtual learning, not being able to see her students face to face and trying to make sure her students didn’t miss out by working from home. So, what was the hardest part and what kept her going through her struggles as she learned to navigate virtual education while teaching at the same time?
Listen to the ninth episode of Season 2 below:
The podcast is also available wherever you get your podcasts.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
Catch up on the first season HERE.
