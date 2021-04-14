Phoebe hosting auction to raise funds for NICU ambulance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is hosting an online auction all week to help raise funds for a Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ambulance. They say this will help bring faster critical care to communities where there are fewer resources.
More than 140 items were donated.
“We know local businesses have had an extremely hard year with COVID and to see them still wanting to donate items from their business to better our community with our new NICU ambulance is just super humbling to see,” said Becca Miller, children’s miracle network coordinator for the Phoebe Foundation.
Miller helped coordinate the auction and said the ambulance costs $280,000.
“So far, we’ve raised over $17,000 and hoping to raise a lot more throughout the end of the week,” she said.
Miller said one of the best parts is because it’s virtual, you can participate from anywhere.
NICU Nurse Manager Jennifer Hill said Phoebe covers 22 counties and a new ambulance will allow them to treat more children.
“In addition to going out in our region to bring patients back to us, if there’s a baby that we have here at our NICU that requires a higher level of care such as surgery then our transport team is also the ones that take them to other facilities that can provide those surgical services,” Hill said.
Hill said the new ambulance will also provide more safety measures.
“This one has been crash-tested even for rollovers. It has five-point harnesses for our team so even while they’re providing care to the patient they can still move around,” Hill said.
She said another benefit is a power lift.
“Instead of the medic having to pick up the stretcher and load it, this grabs on to the stretcher and loads it so it’s safer for the person loading the stretcher,” Hill said.
This new ambulance can also carry two stretchers at the same time.
“We currently have a twin transporter so we can transport twins at the same time, but sometimes we’re limited due to the complexity of the care that the babies may need,” Hill said.
Bids can be submitted until Sunday at 5 p.m. and the proceeds go to the costs of the NICU ambulance.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.