1 killed in Brooks Co. crash

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County resident died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday, according to the Brooks County Fire Department’s Facebook page.
The post says that the fire department and other emergency personnel responded to the wreck on Nankin Road around 11:45 a.m.
The single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department reported.
“Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the post read.
According to the fire department, the investigation into the crash is being handled by Georgia State Patrol Post 31 in Valdosta.
