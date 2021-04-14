Hornets have a new head man

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham High School Hornets have hired a coach to lead their football program.
Coach Lamar Landing has 29 years of experience as a teacher, coordinator, assistant head coach, and as head coach.
“During our interview process, Coach Landing really stood out as someone with unquestionable character and commitment,” said Superintendent Floyd Fort.
“He currently lives in the area and we believe he would bring both stability and continuity to our program. One attribute that really impressed our interview team was his commitment to the middle school program. Of course, having been a part of six state championships both as a player and coach were highlights as well. We believe he will be a great fit for our program and we are very excited about him being able to start as soon as possible.”
At the end of March, the school hired head football coach and athletic director Shawn Sutton, who was serving as the interim head football coach for the Valdosta Wildcats, but Sutton resigned unexpectedly.
The Pelham City School Board voted 7-0 Tuesday evening to hire Lamar Landing as the new head football coach.
