DCSS plans Saturday virtual job fair for certified teachers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools is using new tactics to hire teachers as we’re over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and only a summer break away from the start of a new school year.
In past years, the district, like other school districts across the country, hosted in-person meet and greets with applicants. However, COVID-19 has prevented that from happening.
The school system is introducing a new interactive online system called Premier Virtual for certified teachers to apply, learn more about the school district, see openings, even opportunities to speak with principals in real-time, along with testimonials from current teachers in the school system.
HR Director Jill Addison said this new system could potentially make the school district “able to hire, really, quicker than a traditional career fair.”
Dougherty County School leaders said there is a nationwide teacher shortage.
Currently, there are 10 to 15 open positions in special education across the district. Those positions are some of the top ones they are hoping to fill.
“We obviously have some shortage in math and science too, not as big as special ed,” said Addison.
The school district did have some new hires over the past year.
“Now did it slow down? Yes. But the whole process and COVID slowed down hiring more so that we were virtual. There was some flexibility in the classroom,” said Addison.
The virtual event is from 10 to noon on Saturday.
School leaders do plan to keep the system up and running after Saturday.
They said this system has many other uses, such as a communication tool for parents.
“This is so much more than just us filling vacancies and filling spots, although that’s important, but it is choosing the right person for our kids,” said Addison.
If you’d like to register for the hiring event, you can click here.
