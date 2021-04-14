Albany Tech to recognize dual enrollment graduates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) will recognize 64 area high school dual enrollment graduates.
The graduates will be honored through a live YouTube event on Thursday.
They will graduate with either an associate degree, diploma, or a technical certificate of credit.
Albany Tech said this is the largest group of students to graduate through dual enrollment.
“We’re honoring these students for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to invest in themselves to jump-start their college career while they’re high school students. Not only have they earned a credential, but now they’re able to go into the workforce and replenish the workforce. So, the student win, the community win, the employee win,” said Barbara Brown, vice president of student affairs for ATC.
The live event will start at 10 a.m.
