Woman charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting into Burger King drive-thru window

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of shooting into a Memphis Burger King drive-thru window is now facing charges for attempted murder.
Police say 32-year-old Keona Jackson was upset about the wait at the restaurant drive-thru and argued with several employees before grabbing a gun, leaning into the window and opening fire.
The employees weren’t injured, but police recovered several spent shell casings and a bullet lodged in a wall inside the store.
Police released surveillance images of the then-unidentified suspect April 1 and the next day officers received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Jackson as the shooter.
Jackson is now charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
