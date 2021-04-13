VSU will not mandate vaccinations for fall semester

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some colleges and universities around the nation will have a new prerequisite for the fall semester, the COVID-19 vaccine.
They hope to return to a normal semester and keep everyone safe.
Right now, vaccines will not be required for students or staff at Valdosta State University (VSU).
University leaders said any change to that would come under University System of Georgia guidance, who consults with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
School officials said they’ll continue enforcing safety protocols that have been proven effective because of their low infection rate.
They say they’ve also seen more people get vaccines.
They’ve given about 1,600 Pfizer shots and recently received a Moderna batch.
Last week, 240 vaccines were given within a four-hour period.
“We are hoping to be back to normal. We know everyone is tired, they are ready to get back to their normal activities. I know we are. And just seeing everyone do their part has been wonderful to watch and just thankful we see that come fall, we hope to see a lot more normal activities,” said Nicole Foster, VSU health center manager.
Students and staff are asked to monitor their website for appointment openings, new slots are added daily.
So far, they say no one has reported any side effects.
VSU plans to continue vaccinations throughout the summer.
