Unsettled and cooler

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday’s beautiful sunshine came with record setting spring heat. Albany set a new record high of 92° breaking the old record 90°. Across SGA highs topped mid-upper 80s low 90s which ran about 10 to 15 degrees above average.
Look for increasing clouds tonight as lows drop only into the upper 50s low 60s for a rather mild morning. Although highs return to the 80s Wednesday, cooler air moves in Thursday dropping readings back into the 70s which hold through the weekend.
Rain becomes likely Thursday then briefly dry Friday before showers return for the weekend. For now severe storms aren’t expected and not a washout although Saturday likely wetter. Showers early Sunday clear out through the afternoon. Drier conditions return early week.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.